"Congress has history of bullying media and silencing differing views": J P Nadda after Opposition's media boycott list

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda accused the Opposition bloc, INDIA, of bullying the media and threatening individual journalists in a post on X. He also criticized the Congress, alleging that the grand old party has a history of silencing those with differing views.

Taking to X handle of J P Nadda, he wrote, “The history of Congress has many instances of bullying the media and silencing those with differing views. Pandit Nehru curtailed free speech and arrested those who criticised him. Indira Ji remains the Gold Medal winner of how to do it- called for committed judiciary, committed bureaucracy and imposed the horrific Emergency. Rajiv Ji tried to bring media under state control but failed miserably. Sonia Ji-led UPA was banning social media handles simply because the Congress did not like their views.”

Hitting out at the Opposition bloc- INDIA, Nadda said, “The history of Congress has many instances of bullying the media and silencing those with differing views. Pandit Nehru curtailed free speech and arrested those who criticised him. Indira Ji remains the Gold Medal winner of how to do it- called for committed judiciary, committed bureaucracy and imposed the horrific Emergency. Rajiv Ji tried to bring media under state control but failed miserably. Sonia Ji-led UPA was banning social media handles simply because the Congress did not like their views.”

INDIA bloc issues the list of TV anchors to be boycotted

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) opposition bloc has made a collective decision to boycott four TV news channels and 14 TV news anchors. This decision stems from their concerns about the alleged provocative and communal nature of the debate shows hosted by these anchors and channels. INDIA leaders assert that such shows divert attention away from pressing national issues.

Congress leader Pawan Khera shared the list and said "Decision taken by INDIA Media Committee September 14, 2023 Pursuant to the decision taken by the INDIA Coordination Committee in its meeting on September 13, 2023, the INDIA parties will not send their representatives on the shows and events of the following anchors"