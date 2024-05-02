Congress' ideology is based on Hinduism: Priyanka Gandhi

Bhopal, May 2 Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that the party's ideology is based on Hinduism and follows the path of Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Morena, the Congress General Secretary said that Mahatma Gandhi followed the path of 'Satya' (truth) and the Congress followed that "Satya Dharma".

She further said that the country has always followed the path of "satya" and "dharma", but the BJP government has "changed those traditions and set their own rules".

"Earlier, leaders used to live for the people of this country and serving the people used to be their priority, but PM (Narendra) Modi-led BJP government has changed this," she added.

This was her first public rally in Madhya Pradesh in view of the Lok Sabha election.

Priyanka Gandhi raised issues of unemployment, inflation, and poverty to hit out at BJP-led Central government.

The election in Morena along with six other Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will be held in the third phase on May 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor