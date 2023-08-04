Congress in Karnataka decides to deal with the communal sentiments and issues more cautiously

The murder of a Jain monk in Belagavi and recently the controversy over the secret filming by girls in the Udupi district’s college washroom were the key topics discussed in the meeting of the Congress high command with the party’s Karnataka leadership. It was discussed among Congress leaders that the saffron party may use communal sentiments and issues as their trump cards for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Congress in Karnataka has decided to deal more cautiously regarding these issues that can trigger polarization on religious lines. To counter the communal agenda of the BJP, Rahul Gandhi suggested identifying unrepresented and small communities and giving representation to them in Congress and in the government for getting their support.

Congress enthusiastically likes to take advantage of BJP rebels and recently inducted senior politicians Jagdish Shettar and Laxman Savadi in the LS Poll campaign to collect Lingayat votes. Laxman Savadi told Congress to focus on the party's five poll guarantees and the development agenda of the party. Congress should also promote social sector schemes, leaders suggested. Jagdish Shettar emphasized weakening the saffron party by taking benefit of State BJP’s leadership crisis as no leader has been appointed so far by BJP in the state of Karnataka. KC Venugopal, Congress general secretary asked Karnataka congress leaders to avoid issuing public statements on party and ruling government’s internal matters.