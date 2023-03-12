"Congress is doing cheap politics...", BJP's Arun Singh

National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Arun Singh on Sunday took a jibe at Congress and said that the party is doing cheap politics to divide the families of "martyrs".

"Congress party is doing cheap politics to divide the families of martyrs", said Arun Singh.

Talking to the media, Arun Singh said, "At the time of the funeral of the martyred soldiers, the Congress ministers promised to build statues and provide jobs to the family members of the martyrs, and now instead of fulfilling the promise, they're insulting the widows of martyrs".

"The government is working on a new trick to divide the families of the martyrs and their widows," he added.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi on his interaction at the Chatham House in London, Singh said, "On one hand Rahul Gandhi is defaming the country's democracy, and on the other hand, the Congress party is doing cheap politics to divide the families of the martyrs and their widows"

Previously, on March 7 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an interaction at the Chatham House in London termed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) a "fundamentalist" and "fascist" organisation alleging that it has captured pretty much all of India's institutions.

Rahul Gandhi said, "The nature of democratic contest in India has completely changed and the reason is that one organisation called RSS - a fundamentalist, fascist organisation has basically captured pretty much all of India's institutions."

The Congress MP highlighted the condition of the Dalits and minorities in India.

He said, "In India, you can see what is being done to Dalits, tribals, and minorities. It is not that Congress is saying it. There are articles in the foreign press all the time that there is a serious problem with Indian democracy."

The Congress leader also mentioned how the various institutions in the country were under threat.

"It shocked me how successful they have been at capturing the different institutions of our country. Press, Judiciary, Parliament, and Election Commission are all under threat and are controlled in one way or the other," Rahul Gandhi said.

( With inputs from ANI )

