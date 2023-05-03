Congress is doing politics of appeasement: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 3 : Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday reacted to the Karnataka election mfesto of Congress and said that the party is doing politics of appeasement.

This comes after the Congress on Tuesday in their Karnataka election mfesto said it will take "decisive action" as per law including banning orgsations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.

Talking to , Chandrasekhar said, "With this mfesto, Congress has proved that their politics have degraded at such a level that after the central government banned PFI, now they have added a point to ban Bajarang Dal."

Hitting out at Congress for failing to take action against PFI, Chandrasekhar said, "They failed to take action against PFI. Today after this act they have crossed all limits of shamelessness. Congress is doing politics of appeasement".

Congress mfesto released by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge mentioned, "We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such orgsations.

"The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and orgsations spreading hatred against communities on the grounds of caste and religion," read the Congress mfesto.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Orgsations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," it added.

The mfesto was released in the presence of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, the KPCC President DK Shivakumar and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain hit out at the Congress party for comparing VHP with Popular Front of India (PFI) in its Karnataka Assembly election mfesto and said the move is 'highly objectionable.'

"Comparing VHP with anti-national, terrorist and banned orgzation PFI is highly objectionable", Jain said.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

