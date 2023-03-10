Congress leader Digvijay Singh's speeding SUV hits 20-year old teen

20-year-old man was injured when his motorcycle was hit by an SUV carrying senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, police said.The accident took place in Zirapur town, an official said. The man’s motorcycle suddenly entered Singh’s cavalcade and was hit by the SUV in which the Congress leader was travelling, eye witnesses said.

Singh got down and rushed the injured man, identified as Rambabu Bagri (20), to a local hospital and after the primary treatment got him shifted to Bhopal sources close to the Congress leader said. After reaching Bhopal at night, Singh visited the Chirayu Hospital and Medical College to meet the injured man, sources added. Notably, Congress leader Digvijay Singh had gone to pay his condolences to Congress district president Prakash Purohit following the demise of his mother. While returning to Rajgarh from Purohit's village, Kodkya, Digvijay Singh's speeding car collided with Rambabu's bike in Zirapur.