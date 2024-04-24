Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Defends Sam Pitroda, Calls Criticism 'Deliberate Diversion' From PM Modi's Election Campaign

Following Sam Pitroda's comments on wealth redistribution in the US and India, Jairam Ramesh, Congress leader and spokesperson of the Indian National Congress party, has come to his defence.

Ramesh acknowledged Pitroda's long-standing mentor role and contributions to India's development. He emphasized Pitroda's right to express personal views in a democracy, particularly on issues he feels passionate about.

Sam Pitroda has been a mentor, friend, philosopher, and guide to many across the world, including me. He has made numerous, enduring contributions to India's developments. He is President of the Indian Overseas Congress.



Mr Pitroda expresses his opinions freely on issues he… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 24, 2024

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Sam Pitroda has been a mentor, friend, philosopher, and guide to many across the world, including me. He has made numerous enduring contributions to India's developments. He is President of the Indian Overseas Congress."

"Mr Pitroda expresses his opinions freely on issues he feels strongly about. Surely, in a democracy an individual is at liberty to discuss, express, and debate his personal views," said Jairam Ramesh in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Also Read | Sam Pitroda Advocates for Inheritance Tax in India, Says 'Redistribution of Wealth Should Benefit All, Not Just the Super-Rich' (Watch Videos).

However, Ramesh clarifies that Pitroda's views don't necessarily reflect the official stance of the Congress party. He accuses the opposing party of sensationalizing Pitroda's comments to distract from what he terms "Mr. Narendra Modi's malicious and mischievous election campaign based on lies."

"This does not mean that Mr. Pitroda's views always reflect the position of the Indian National Congress. Many times they do not. Sensationalising his comments now and tearing them out of context are deliberate and desperate attempts at diverting attention away from Mr. Narenda Modi's malicious and mischievous election campaign; that is anchored ONLY in lies and more lies, he further said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pitroda said the Prime Minister thinks that the Indian audience is a fool and can be manipulated easily adding that the country is angry at the remarks made by him recently.

"No Prime Minister would speak like this. Earlier I thought it was an AI-generated video. PM thinks the Indian audience is a fool and can be manipulated. No Prime Minister would speak like this. He is not above the law. The Manifesto of Congress is very well drafted. To say that they will steal your gold and Mangalsutra. You are making stories up on your own. I think it is maybe due to fear, panic has been set in after the first phase. India is angry at the PM's comment, the nation is not happy with it," Sam Pitroda told ANI.

The remarks of the Congress leader came after Prime Minister Modi at an election rally in Rajasthan's Banswara last week alleged that the Congress wants to take away the gold and property of people and distribute it among "those having more children".