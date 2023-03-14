Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi earned crores of rupees by selling painting: Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said in the Lokmat National Conclave that the tricolor is being hoisted in Kasmhir, this is New India. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went abroad and spoke against the country. Gandhi said that the minority id being suppressed in the country.

Thakur said what happened in the country in 1984. Congress leaders were creating riots across the country. Several thousands Sikhs were killed. Congress's Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi supported. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that everyone is safe in the country. Talk about the country in the country, do not discuss the country abroad.

Thakur said many journalists and leaders were jailed during the emergency. The union minister spoke on the BBC issue. Congress laid the foundation of corruption. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi sold Padma also Congress has tested corruption. Priyanka earned crores by selling paintings.

Anurag Thakur targeted Congress over a report by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the report alleged that an Indian banker bought artwork for national awards from a close relative of a member of Congress at a higher price as bribe.

A new model of Congress corruption has come to the fore. Now FATF has come up with a case study which shows former Congress leader in the UPA government union minister on a person Priyanka Gandhi forced to buy Vadra's average painting for Rs 2 crore.

He was referring to FATF's report titled Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing in the Art and Antiquities Market, which featured a case involving a Indian banker, as per the report the banker had bought the common artwork at an exorbitant price for selfish reasons. The report however did not name the banker of the leader.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are given to outstanding Parliamentarians — four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — for their contribution in eight different categories. The awards were conceived in 2017 to recognise and encourage positive work done by parliamentarians every year and were conferred during 2017-2019 to winners by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The awardees are selected by a distinguished jury headed by NCP president Sharad Pawar. Past winners include former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule, Nishikant Dubey, Hema Malini, Bharti Pawar, Sushmita Dev, Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajni Patil.

