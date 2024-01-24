Congress leader questions Modi's 11-day fast for Ram temple consecration

Before the Pranpratishthan ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on 11 days of fasting. As per the reports he used to drink coconut water and sleep on the floor. He broke this fast on the day of the cremation ceremony which is on 22nd January. A new controversy has erupted as congress leader and former chief minister Veerappa Moily expressed doubts about PM Modi's fast.

Veerappa doubts the possibility of a person being on a coconut water fast. He discussed this with his doctor, who questioned whether PM Modi's survival was a miracle, casting doubt on the idea that he fasted. Verappa added that not everyone can fake like him.

PM Modi observed an 11-day ritual during which he followed a satvic lifestyle. Reports indicate that he performed gau-puja, fed cows, and donated clothes in accordance with scriptures. His diet consisted of coconut water and fruits. Additionally,

PM Modi embarked on a spiritual tour, visiting various South Indian temples with connections to the Ramayana, including Ramkund and Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik, Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh, and Guruvayur Temple and Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple in Kerala. The day before the consecration, PM Modi visited Arichalmunai, believed to be the location where Ram Setu was built.