Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi will do his best to avert discussion on Adani issue in Parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi will do his best to avert a discussion on the Adani issue in Parliament, asserting that the country should know what power is behind the billionare businessman.

Modi ji will do his best to avert a discussion on Adani ji in Parliament. There is a reason for it and you know that. I want there should be a discussion on Adani issue and the truth should come out. The lakhs and crores of corruption that has taken place should come out. The country should know what is the power behind Adani, Gandhi said.

For a number of years, I have been talking about the government and Hum do, Humare do. The government does not want and is scared of a discussion in Parliament on Adani ji. The government should allow a discussion in Parliament and there will be attempts to avoid it, he also said. The Congress has stepped up the offensive against the government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue and is seeking a discussion in Parliament.

