Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Other MVA Leaders Attend Farmers Meeting in Nashik (Watch Video)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Sharad Pawar and other MVA leaders attend the farmers meeting at Krushi Utpanna Bazar Samiti in Nashik, Maharashtra, on Thursday, March 13.

The Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which also includes the NCP (SPawar) in the state. Smaller parties like the Swambhimani Vikash Parishad (SWP) and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) are also likely to join the Congress-led alliance in the state. The state sends 48 legislators to the Lok Sabha.

The Nyay Yatra entered the state from the district of Nandurbar on Tuesday, March 12. others members of the INDIA bloc are also expected to join the closing stages of the Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Wednesday that "90 per cent of the citizens were facing injustice every day" and therefore added the new word "Nyay" (justice) in their second Bharat Jodo Yatra.