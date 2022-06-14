Congress leaders detained for hours, released after Rahul Gandhi left ED Office

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala along with many other prominent leaders were released on Monday after around 10 hours of detention at Sarojini Nagar Police station.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi after 10 hours of questioning in the National Herald case.

Several senior leaders of the party including Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, Shakti Sinh Gohil, Anil Chaudhry, a few MPs and workers were also detained at various Police Stations in Delhi.

Congress leaders and workers had staged protests holding placards at AICC headquarters in New Delhi over the summons of Rahul Gandhi.

Various leaders including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took part in the party's Satyagraha march.

Addressing the media, Baghel said, "The entire country is witness to the dictatorship of the ruling BJP. Congress workers were being detained from reaching the party headquarters. The entire area has been cordoned off and police have been deployed all around in an attempt to crush democracy. It is the democratic right of the opposition party to protest."

Calling the ED action on Rahul Gandhi "malicious", the Chief Minister said that the Centre is using its agencies to "suppress the voice of Opposition".

Rahul Gandhi, the 51-year-old politician, who entered the headquarters of the federal probe agency in central Delhi around 11 am after starting from the Congress office on Akbar Road, was accompanied by a large group of party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

He is being questioned by an Assistant Director level officer-- the investigating officer of the case--supervised by a Deputy Director and a Joint Director.Another officer is learnt to be typing Rahul Gandhi's statement which is being recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor