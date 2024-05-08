Congress manifesto 'Anyay Patra' for SC, ST, OBC & Sanatan Dharm: CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur, May 8 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the Congress manifesto was not a 'Nyay Patra', but 'Anyay Patra' for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Castes, and Sanatan Dharm.

"This is a new version of the Muslim League. Nothing can be more shameful than the manifesto of the country's oldest political party, Congress, representing the Muslim League," he told reporters in Gorakhpur.

When asked about the accusation made by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi that the BJP was promoting politics of hatred, CM Adityanath said that instead of telling lies, she should at least develop a habit of speaking the truth.

"During the elections, these people won't be able to deceive the public anymore because under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire nation has come together in the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," he added.

CM Adityanath said, "Everyone knows that Congress has inherited the policy of 'divide and rule'. In 1947, Congress allowed the tactics of the British to succeed and divided the country. After independence, Congress fuelled class struggles within the country based on caste, region, and language due to political selfishness. Terrorism, Naxalism, and separatism, all of these are contributions of the Congress."

The chief minister asked, "Who doesn't know what Sonia Gandhi did as the chairperson of the UPA from 2004 to 2014?"

He said that they formed the Justice Ranganath Mishra Committee to undermine OBC reservation. The committee even suggested allocating six per cent of the OBC reservation to Muslims. BJP and NDA opposed it at the time, and Congress plans could not materialise.

He further said that Congress and its allies also attempted to encroach upon the rights of SC-ST communities. During the Congress government, there were attempts, as mentioned in the Sachar Committee report, to include some Muslim communities in the Scheduled Caste category. However, due to opposition from the NDA and BJP, Congress' plans could not be fulfilled.

The Chief Minister criticised Congress, accusing them of implementing Article 370 in Kashmir and undermining OBC reservation in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor