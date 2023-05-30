Congress MP from Maharashtra Balu Dhanorkar passes away

New Delhi [India], May 30 : Congress MP from Maharashtra Balu Dhanorkar passed away at a private hospital in Delhi on Tuesday.

Dhanorkar represented Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra

According to Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe, Dhanorkar (48) was having some kidney-related problems following which he was admitted to the Medanta Hospital, where he took his last breath on Tuesday early morning.

Following Dhanorkar's demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Saddened by the passing away of Lok Sabha MP from Chandrapur, Balubhau Narayanrao Dhanorkar Ji. He will be remembered for his contribution to public service and empowering the poor. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also expressed his condolences.

"Saddened by the demise of Balubhau Dhanorkar, MP from Chandrapur, Maharashtra. Keeping a deep connection with the public, he dedicated himself to reaching out and fulfilling the common man's hopes. His death is an irreparable loss to all of us. My condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti!," tweeted Birla.

The final rites of Dhanorkar are expected to be performed at his native village Varora.

