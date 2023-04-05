Congress MP takes a dig at Kichcha Sudeep's support for BJP

After prominent Kannada film actor Sudeep Sanjeev, popularly known as Kichcha Sudeep, announced that he would campaign for the BJP in the forthcoming KAE Congress MP Randeep Surjewala mocked Sudeep's show of support and said: "6.5 crore Kannadigas will determine the Karnataka elections, not actors."

Sudeep earlier confirmed his support for the saffron party during a press conference and said: “I have come here to announce my support to Basavaraj Bommai, whom I adore and call him 'Mama' with affection and respect. Bommai Mama has stood by me during my difficult times”.On being asked if he agrees with the ideology of BJP, Sudeep said, "As a citizen, I totally respect certain decisions PM Modi has taken, but that's my perspective. But that has got nothing to do with me sitting here today. Earlier in the day, an alleged threat letter was received by Kichcha Sudeep's manager Jack Manju and Sudeep's family members after which the police registered a case in the matter. He claimed that he knows the person who sent him the letter, adding that it was by someone from the film industry.