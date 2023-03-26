Congress not able to get more than five assembly seats in any northeastern State: Amit Shah

Raichur (Karnataka) [India], March 26 : Coming down heavily on the Congress party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the party was not able to get more than five seats in any northeastern State where Assembly polls were held recently.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of several developmental projects in poll-bound Karnataka's Raichur, Amit Shah said, "Recently Northeast elections were held and Congress was not able to get more than 5 seats in any state. NDA succeeded in all three states."

Shah said that the public wants to move ahead with PM Modi. "I appeal to the people of Raichur to vote for BJP for development in the city," he added.

In the recently concluded polls in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, BJP with its allies was able to form a government in all three states.

In Tripura, BJP won 32 seats with a vote share of around 39 per cent. Tipra Motha Party came second by winning 13 seats. Communist Party of India (Marxist) got 11 seats while Congress bagged three seats. The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) managed to open its account by winning one seat.

The CPI(M) and the Congress, arch rivals in Kerala, came together in the Northeast this time in a bid to oust the BJP from power. The combined vote share of CPI(M) and Congress remained around 33 per cent.

In Nagaland, BJP secured 12 seats, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 25 seats, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) bagged seven seats.

However, Indian National Congress in Nagaland ended up without opening an account.

In Meghalaya, the National People's Party (NPP) won 26 seats, United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged 11 seats and Trinamool Congress got five seats. BJP, People's Democratic Front and Hill State People's Democratic Party bagged two seats each. Congress managed to get only five seats while the Voice of the People Party got four seats. Two seats were won by independent candidates.

Earlier on Friday, Amit Shah hit out at the Congress and said the grand old party, which is being wiped out of the country, wants to make Karnataka their ATM.

Addressing a public rally in Bidar, Shah said, "Congress is being wiped out from the country, they no longer have any state which can fill their coffers. They want Karnataka to become their ATM."

