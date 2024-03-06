Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Sacks Sudhir Sharma from AICC Secretary Post

In a major development, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has sacked Sudhir Sharma from his position as AICC Secretary with immediate effect. Sudhir Sharma was first elected to Himachal Pradesh State Assembly in 2003 from Baijnath Constituency. He won again from Baijnath in 2007. In 2012 he won from Dharmshala for third time. He was one of the rebel Congress MLAs from Himachal.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge removes Sudhir Sharma from his position as AICC Secretary with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/uO0jc6TWav — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

He was elected to the State Legislative Assembly in 2003 and subsequently re-elected in 2007 from Baijnath and in 2012 from the Dharamshala Assembly Constituency. Sudhir Sharma served as the Parliamentary Secretary from 18 April 2005 to 18 August 2005. He was a member of various committees, including Public Accounts, Library & Member Amenities, and Rural Planning Committees from September 2005 to December 2007. Later, he held the position of Urban Development Minister with portfolios of Housing, Town & Country Planning from 2012 to 2017.In December 2022, Sudhir Sharma was elected to the State Legislative Assembly for the fourth term. He was nominated as the Chairman of the Estimate Committee and is a member of the Privileges Committee.

