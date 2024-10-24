Congress pushed country into corruption: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Oct 24 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Thursday that the Congress pushed the country into corruption and also accused them of plotting a plan to nullify the Yamuna water agreement.

He added that the cybercrime in Mewat grew in the Mewat region under Congress while the BJP government curbed the menace.

Sharma was speaking at election rallies in Jhunjhunu and Ramgarh in support of BJP candidates Rajendra Bhambhu and Sukhwant Singh.

He said that the BJP government provided water to the Shekhawat region people after a long period of 50 years by taking the initiative of signing the Yamuna Water Agreement.

“Congress has animosity with the people of Shekhawati as they promised cancellation of this agreement in their manifesto during Haryana Assembly bypolls,” he said.

He further accused the Congress party of pushing the nation towards the politics of appeasement and casteism which incurred huge loss to the nation.

Sharma said that the government gives Kisan Samman Nidhi, Vridhajan Samman, Awas, food security and electricity connection to farmers.

“We have not done any kind of discrimination in the development of 200 Assembly constituencies of the state. Each Assembly constituency has been given an adequate budget. During the time of the previous government, only Congress MLAs were given a budget for the development of their areas,” he claimed.

Sharma said that Congress is not concerned with the interests of the common people and had kept the very crucial ERCP project for eastern Rajasthan hanging by playing politics and did not make any plan for it.

“However, soon after we formed our government, we understood the needs of the area and signed an MoU. We will also lay the foundation stone of ERCP soon,” he added.

He said that Ramgarh has also been connected to ERCP so that the people can get water for drinking and irrigation.

“Under ERCP, a network is being created by connecting various rivers of the state so that all the districts of eastern Rajasthan including Alwar will not face a shortage of water,” he said.

He said that the government will give four lakh government jobs to the youth in the next five years.

“Out of which we are giving one lakh jobs in the first year itself. About 33,000 youth have also been given appointments. In the recent cabinet meeting, about 90,000 jobs have been approved. Also, for the first time, we have released a recruitment calendar with the date of examination results,” the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor