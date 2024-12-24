Congress rally in Hyderabad demands Amit Shah’s removal from Union Cabinet

Hyderabad, Dec 24 The ruling Congress party in Telangana on Tuesday organised a rally in Hyderabad to demand Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s removal from the Union Cabinet for his alleged derogatory remarks on Bharat Ratna Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud, the rally was organised from Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund to Hyderabad district Collectorate.

The Congress leaders condemned the remarks made by Amit Shah and demanded that he be removed from the Union Cabinet immediately for his derogatory comments about the architect of the Indian Constitution.

A large number of Congress workers participated in the rally that began after paying tributes to Ambedkar at the statue.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Koppula Raju, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, TPCC working president Anjan Kumar Yadav, District Congress Committee president Rohin Reddy and other leaders participated in the rally.

The rally was organised on a call given by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for the Babasaheb Samman March across the country.

Dressed in blue and holding placards, the protestors marched from the Ambedkar Statue to the Collectorate. They were raising slogans denouncing Amit Shah’s remarks.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh Kumar Goud said Amit Shah’s remarks have hurt the sentiments of all citizens who believe in the Constitution. “We are demanding that Amit Shah should be removed from the Union Cabinet immediately,” he said.

The TPCC chief alleged that the BJP has a hidden agenda of replacing the Constitution of India with Manusmriti. He said Amit Shah’s comments were part of the saffron party’s hidden agenda.

Mahesh Kumar Goud, who is also a member of Telangana Legislative Council, accused BJP and RSS of trying to distort history.

Earlier, AICC general secretary and Telangana Affairs in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi said that the Congress would step up agitations for the removal of Amit Shah from the Union Cabinet.

Calling for Amit Shah’s resignation over his alleged derogatory remarks about Ambedkar, she criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not removing Mr Shah from the Cabinet.

She accused the BJP of undermining constitutional values and promoting Manusmriti over the Indian Constitution.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor