Congress Receives Fresh Income Tax Notice Of Rs 1,745 Crore, Total Demand Now Rs 3,567 Crore

Congress party continues to face challenges as it recently received fresh notices from the Income Tax department, demanding a hefty sum of Rs 1,745 crore for the assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17. This adds to the existing tax demand of Rs 1,822 crore, bringing the total to Rs 3,567 crore. These notices stem from the withdrawal of tax exemption for political parties, resulting in taxation on the party's entire collections. Additionally, the Congress has been taxed for "third-party entries" found in diaries seized from some of its leaders during raids conducted by probe agencies.

Despite efforts to contest the tax demands, including moving the court against a previous Rs 135 crore tax demand, the party has faced setbacks, with no relief granted by the High Court or the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal. Congress leaders have raised concerns about the apparent double standards, noting that similar third-party entries implicating BJP leaders have not faced taxation. They accuse the BJP of employing "tax terrorism" to undermine the opposition financially, particularly during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress has lodged complaints with the Election Commission, alleging that such actions disrupt the level playing field during elections and urging the commission to uphold fairness in the electoral process.