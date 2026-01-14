Congress sees disasters as opportunity for politics: CM Mohan Yadav

Indore, Jan 14 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday hit out at the opposition Congress, accusing it of playing politics over disasters, while asserting that the state government welcomes suggestions from the opposition, but in the "proper way".

"It is unfortunate that Congress takes disasters as an opportunity for politics. We have taken the issue very seriously and felt the pain with sensitivity. I would also advise them to raise the issue with a sense of positivity. We would welcome your suggestions. But if you play politics over disasters, the people of Indore won’t forgive you," CM Yadav said.

Yadav made the remarks while addressing an event under AMRUT 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) in Indore.

He alleged that the Congress always sees disasters as an opportunity for political gain.

The Chief Minister further said that Congress has a long list of "sins".

"I don't want to repeat those sins Congress did during its regime. I would advise them to be cautious before questioning the BJP, otherwise the issue will go far," he said.

He also said Indore is the pride of Madhya Pradesh and that every district in the state wants development on the lines of Indore.

CM Yadav said the Congress ruled Madhya Pradesh for several years, but the Malwa-Nimar region was always deprived of Narmada water.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also performed the 'bhoomi-poojan' for the 'Jal Praday Yojana' (water supply scheme) under AMRUT 2.0 in Indore. The project is worth Rs 800 crore.

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who also attended the event, challenged Congress leaders to debate with him on Indore’s development.

Vijayvargiya said Bhagirathpura’s tragedy has shaken Indore and the government is committed to provide all possible help to the people.

Describing the incident as a challenging time, he said: "Challenges will come and go, and we will have to face them. It won’t be resolved by speaking ill of each other. Those who are protesting here in Indore, I can tell them what the BJP has done for the development of Indore."

