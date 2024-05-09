‘Congress Should Apologise to the Country,’ Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath After Sam Pitroda’s Racist Remarks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for an apology from the Congress party following controversial remarks made by Sam Pitroda regarding India's diversity. Pitroda's statements have sparked widespread debate across the nation, prompting Adityanath to assert that Congress owes an apology to the nation.

Yogi Adityanath took a dig at the Congress party, attributing responsibility for the 1947 partition to them. He stated, "He (Sam Pitroda) is Congress' 'buddhidata' and he is displaying the party's policy of divide and rule. Congress is responsible for the partition in 1947, it is responsible for the horrors of partition. Even after the independence, it has committed the sin of dividing the country in the name of caste, region, and language. Sam Pitroda's remark is highly condemnable. Congress party should apologise to the country for the things it is making Sam Pitroda say."

Describing the Congress mindset as perilous, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister went on to say, "The way Congress is trying to divide the four parts (North, South, East and West) of the country based on skin colour shows the dangerous mindset of Congress. The statement is highly shameful and condemnable. The statement by Sam Pitroda also insults the 140 crore Indians and Congress should apologise for this."

The previous day, Sam Pitroda sparked controversy when discussing India's diversity, commenting that individuals in the South "resemble Africans, those in the West resemble Arabs, and those in the East resemble Chinese."

