Congress Slams BJP's "Modi Ka Parivar" Campaign, Calls it a Distraction from Real Issues

The Congress party launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday over its campaign, where party leaders added "Modi Ka Parivar" (Modi's family) to their social media profiles.

Congress accused the BJP of diverting attention from real issues and misleading the public, especially as the INDIA bloc gained momentum. This criticism followed the BJP's move to rally around Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with leaders appending "Modi Ka Parivar" to their names on social media, in response to a jibe from RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav about Modi's family status.

Congress's general secretary organization, KC Venugopal, highlighted the growing enthusiasm among the public, particularly evident in Patna, as a testament to the increasing support for the INDIA bloc, which seemingly irked BJP members.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took a dig at the BJP, noting that they can no longer criticize nepotism, given their recent campaign.

Pawan Khera, head of Congress' media department, sarcastically remarked about the BJP leaders adding "Modi Ka Parivar" to their bios and humorously anticipated similar changes from other BJP members.

Later, Khera shared a screenshot of BJP member Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's social media bio, confirming the addition of "Modi Ka Parivar" and welcoming him to the fold.

Earlier in the day, prominent BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, and BJP chief JP Nadda, along with party members nationwide, updated their social media profiles to include "Modi Ka Parivar," marking a strong counter-attack against the opposition.