Congress slams Mithun Chakraborty over ‘don’t let Bengal turn into Bangladesh’ remark

New Delhi, Dec 25 Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty has landed in a political controversy after urging Hindu supporters of the Left, the Congress, and the Trinamool Congress to unite against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Congress on Thursday criticised the remark, accusing Chakraborty of making divisive and inflammatory statements.

Speaking to IANS, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said Chakraborty had “lost his mental balance” and was making irresponsible comments after the BJP did not nominate him to either the Rajya Sabha or the Lok Sabha.

“He is speaking like a mentally unstable person. He is talking treason, calling Bengali-speaking people Bangladeshis, and attempting to divide Bengalis into Hindus and Muslims. Such a person belongs either in a mental asylum or in jail,” Rajput told IANS.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar also condemned the statement, saying it unfairly targeted a particular community.

“This is wrong as he is singling out one community. If he truly believes in India’s unity and integrity, he should appeal to all communities, not just one,” Anwar told IANS.

CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah described Chakraborty’s remarks as politically motivated.

“This is all politics. He is a BJP leader. For the last 15 years, there has been a very close, hand-in-glove relationship between the BJP and Mamata Banerjee, as we have observed. They may fight and abuse each other openly, but their main objective is to jointly eliminate the Left,” Mollah said.

Chakraborty made the controversial remarks while addressing a public meeting in Chandannagar in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Wednesday. Addressing the gathering, he said, “You are my brothers and sisters. I am requesting Hindus in the Communist Party and the Congress to unite. I would also tell Hindus in the Trinamool Congress to come together and vote against this government.”

The remarks come amid heightened regional sensitivities following recent violence in Bangladesh. The killing of a Hindu man during violent protests there has further strained ties between Dhaka and New Delhi.

Bangladesh has witnessed a series of violent incidents following the killing of radical Islamist leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was shot by unidentified assailants on December 12 and later succumbed to his injuries on December 18. His death triggered widespread unrest across the country, with reports of attacks on media houses, political and cultural establishments, and even diplomatic missions, further destabilising the security situation.

