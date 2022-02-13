Congress spared no effort to abuse, accuse General Bipin Rawat, alleges Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday alleged that Congress questioned the abilities of late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, since the day he became Army Chief.

"Congress spared no effort to abuse and accuse General Bipin Rawat. From the day he became Army Chief, they questioned his abilities. But they get irked when I question them for disrespecting our brave soldiers. This is new India. Such an attitude won't be tolerated anymore," Sarma tweeted.

"Is it wrong to stand by our great Armed forces? Let's not question their patriotism. Don't seek proof of what they did for the country. India is not just a union of states. 'Bharat' is our Maa, not just a motherland. Questioning the jawans is an insult to our Maa!" he said in another tweet.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and twelve other defence force personnel died in the helicopter crash in November last year.

This came as Sarma's drew heavy criticism from Opposition parties for remark on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Launching a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof of India's surgical strike in Pakistan in 2016 and airstrike in 2019, Sarma on Friday asked whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the "son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi" and added that the Wayanad MP had no right to demand proof from the Army.

"Look at the mentality of these people. General Bipin Rawat was the pride of the country. India conducted the Surgical Strike in Pakistan under his leadership. Rahul Gandhi demanded proof of the strike. Did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi's son or not? What right do you have to demand proof from my Army?" he said.

Hitting out further, the Assam Chief Minister said that once the Army said that the strike was conducted then there is no dispute on its legitimacy.

( With inputs from ANI )

