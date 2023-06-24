Congress stands with party's Kerala chief K Sudhakaran: Cong general secy KC Venugopal

New Delhi [India], June 24 : Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday said that the party stands with Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran after he was arrested in a cheating case.

Talking to ANI, Venugopal said, "Indian National Congress, All India Congress Committee is totally with the president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has no moral right to criticize KPCC chief K Sudhakaran. The entire CPI-M in Kerala is immersed in corruption. They are promoting criminals all over Kerala. They don't have any moral right to ask for his resignation or anything."

Venugopal further hit out at the CPIM-led government in Kerala saying that those who question the government are facing criminal charges.

"Those who are fighting against the CPIM government are facing criminal charges. Those who fight against the corruption of the CPIM are facing the charges. This is happening", he added.

The Congress General Secretary added that it is unfortunate to witness Kerala CPIM trying to appease the Modi government at a time the entire opposition is joining hands in a fight against the Modi government.

"Kerala CPIM is behaving totally different from national CPIM. When the entire national political parties are joining hands to fight against the Modi government in India, unfortunately, the Kerala government and the CPIM in Kerala are trying to appease the Modi government. That is why they're moving against Congress leaders", Venugopal added.

On Saturday, Congress party workers across Kerala staged protests against the KPCC chief's arrest on Friday.

Meanwhile, members and leaders of Congress in Kerala are observing 'black day' on Saturday, as a mark of their state-wide protest against the arrest of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, K Sudhakaran, alleging that the arrest was part of a political conspiracy by the CPI (M) led government in Kerala.

Kerala Police Crime Branch on Friday recorded Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran as being arrested in an alleged fraud case related to fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. The KPCC chief was however released after getting anticipatory bail in the case.

Kerala opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that the arrest of K. Sudhakaran in a "false case" is part of a political conspiracy.

"Today is a black day in the democratic history of Kerala," V D Satheesan said on Friday.

V D Satheesan said that Congress and the UDF would strongly resist the move to file "false cases" against the leaders who are constantly criticizing the state government.

"Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF) will strongly resist the move to file false cases against the leaders who are constantly criticizing the Kerala government. The government cannot silence the opposition through fake cases. What Pinarayi is doing in Kerala is a carbon copy of what Narendra Modi is doing in Delhi," said V D Satheesan in a statement.

The Congress also came down heavily on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying the CM and his party proved that "they are not a worthy ally for anyone in the fight against the fascist rule in the country".

The arrest came barely hours after CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Congress heavyweights Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge attended a joint Opposition meeting in Patna. The meeting was aimed at creating a roadmap for a national front against the BJP at the Centre.

