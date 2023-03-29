Congress terms attack on Yediyurappa's home as "conspiracy"

Karnataka (Bengaluru) [India], March 29 : Days after stones were pelted at former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's office and house during a protest staged by Banjara and Bhovi communities, the Karnataka unit of congress on Tuesday said the attack could be a "conspiracy" by BL Santosh, orgsation General secretary of BJP and held him indirectly "responsible" for Monday's episode.

While taking a veiled attack against Santosh, several tweets by congress's official Twitter handle alleged that a group related to Santosh could be behind the attack.

"Yediyurappa is not the Chief Minister, he has no role in the government's decisions, but the question is why the BSY house was attacked, because of the government's interference? Why did the intelligence department and the police department turn a blind eye?", the Karnataka unit of Congress tweeted.

"Why are the seeds of law and order violations, riots and conflicts sown in Shimoga, the Home Secretary's home district? Is law and order @JnanendraAraga not maintained in his hometown, especially near the former CM's house, is he responsible or a conspiracy to please the "happy party", Congress tweeted?

During a protest, stones were pelted at former CM BS Yediyurappa's office and house in Shikaripura, Shivamoga during a protest staged by Banjara and Bhovi communities on Monday.

"What does it mean that there is no protection for the former CM's house in the Home Minister's home district? In which burrow was the intelligence department looking for yams? Araga Gyanendra, is this a failure of law and order or a conspiracy? for whose 'joy' they attacked Yediyurappa's house," another tweet said.

After the attack, Yediyurappa said, "I don't blame anyone or Congress for this incident. I'll speak with Banjara leaders and discuss it. Banjara community helped me to become CM, whatever happened in Shikaripura is because of misconception".

They were protesting against the implementation of the former Justice Sadashiva Commission's report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor