Congress to announce Haryana state chief soon

Congress high command will announce the Haryana state chief in a week, informed sources on Monday. However, Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is leading the race for state Congress chief.

Haryana Congress incharge Vivek Bansal on Monday held a meeting with party president Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath which lasted for almost an hour.

It's crucial for the Congress High Command to resolve the ongoing tussle in the state of Haryana.

Focusing on the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, the change of guard is on the cards as the party is in the process of making organisational changes to build a strong base.

Notably, Haryana has seen governments of Congress and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) but BJP came to power in 2014 and with new opponent Aam Admi Party (AAP), Congress has to resolve the factionalism within the Haryana unit which has been simmering for quite some time and the party not being able to form the government last time as well due to these differences.

After a major debacle in five states, the Congress working committee (CWC) had decided to make some changes in organisation, ahead of the upcoming elections in various states.

Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also met Haryana Congress leaders and asked them to work unitedly in the state.

According to a leader involved in the process, Bhupinder Singh Hooda is the front runner for the post of party president in the state, while Kuldeep Bishnoi is likely to replace him as a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the Haryana Assembly.

While Congress is all set to get one Rajya Sabha seat if everything goes united where Randeep Singh Surjewala or Kumari Selja is likely to be accommodated.

Selja has an edge being a Dalit face and a close aide to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Selja was a member of Rajya Sabha from the state before taking the charge as Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief but her term couldn't be renewed and Deepender Hooda was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from the State.

( With inputs from ANI )

