Congress to Stage Nationwide Protest Tomorrow Against Income Tax Notice to Party

AICC general secretary in charge of the organisation, KC Venugopal has directed all state units to stage a nationwide protest regarding the Income Tax notice issued to the Congress Party. The demonstrations are scheduled to take place at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters and district Congress Committee headquarters tomorrow.

“As you are well aware, the systematic process to thwart Indian Democracy by the BJP proceeds at an alarming rate. An illegal attempt to freeze the bank accounts of the principal national opposition party - the Indian National Congress last month in February has gone on for over a month on the eve of the national general election. Yesterday, we received fresh notices from the IT department to pay Rs 1823.08 crores. Already the IT department has forcibly taken away Rs 135 crores from our Bank account,” a statement issued by KC Venugopal read.

“Now in a patently illegal and undemocratic action, the Income Tax Department - has launched its next premeditated, diabolical campaign against the INC. Eight years of Income Tax returns of the INC have been reopened on baseless, manufactured grounds to levy patently illegal Income Tax Demand orders totalling thousands of crores of rupees. This is nothing but a blatant and naked attack on the very principals of democracy,” it added.

“In light of this egregious attack on democracy and the imposition of tax terrorism on our party amidst the crucial Lok Sabha Elections, All Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) are requested to hold massive public demonstrations at the State and District headquarters in their respective states tomorrow and the following day, involving senior leaders and party functionaries. Massive protest demonstrations shall be held in all constituencies, led by our party candidates. Protest demonstrations, including Mashal Juloos, shall be conducted in all districts by the District Congress Committees,” it further added.

Earlier today, the Congress received a ₹1,800 crore notice from the Income Tax Department, a day after the Delhi High Court dismissed the party's petition challenging the tax notices. The fresh notice pertains to assessment years 2017-18 to 2020-21 and includes penalties and interest charges.

The Congress is already facing a funds crunch after the Income Tax authorities imposed a penalty of ₹200 crore and froze its funds. The party has not received any relief from the High Court in the case and is likely to move the Supreme Court.

The party has accused the BJP of squeezing it financially and using tax authorities against it ahead of the Lok Sabha elections beginning on April 19. Congress's Rahul Gandhi said that when they come to power, they will take strict action against those trying to 'disintegrate democracy'. "When the government changes, action will definitely be taken against those who 'disintegrate democracy'! And such action will be taken that no one will have the courage to do all this again. This is my guarantee," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).