Congress Unveils Saho Mat, Daro Mat Anthem for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

On Friday, the Congress announced the initiation of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a movement orchestrated by the party to protest against the perceived injustice of the past decade. Alongside this, the party unveiled a Nyay anthem with the rallying tagline "Saho Mat, Daro Mat" (do not suffer, do not be scared).

The anthem was shared on all the social media handles of the party with a video that features protesting women wrestlers, glimpses from Rahul Gandhi's Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Congress leader's interactions with farmers and labourers. Sharing the anthem on X, Gandhi said in a post in Hindi: We will reach every house until we get the right to justice. Street, locality, till Parliament, until we get the right to justice. Do not suffer, do not be afraid!

On the microblogging platform, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh posted about the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, emphasizing its purpose to vocalize opposition against perceived injustices of the last decade. He announced the release of the yatra's theme song and encouraged widespread sharing. The march, spearheaded by Gandhi, is slated to commence from Manipur on Sunday and culminate in Mumbai around March 20 or 21. Covering 100 Lok Sabha constituencies across 15 states, including Arunachal Pradesh, the Congress anticipates that this yatra will have a "transformative" impact, akin to Gandhi's previous cross-country march.