Congress victory in the assembly polls has augmented the opposition parties' confidence: Sachin Pilot

“Congress victory in Karnataka's assembly polls has augmented the opposition parties' confidence.” Stated former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot while addressing the inaugural day of a three-day Indian Youth Congress Convention “Behtar Bharat Ki Buniyaad” in Bengaluru. Pilot further said that the double-engine government first failed in Himachal Pradesh and now in Karnataka. Now it’s the time to unite together and celebrate this victory. While inaugurating the National Convention of the Youth Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed outrage that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has become bankrupt in the last 9 years. He said that since independence till 2014, the total income of the country was Rs 53.11 lakh crore. He explained that the BJP government led by Modi has increased the total debt to Rs 117 lakh crore over the years. He said that during the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh, the price of crude oil was 125 dollars per barrel. However, petrol and diesel prices were not increased. Crude oil prices have fallen recently. In 2015-16 it was 46 dollars. Recently it was 76 dollars. However, the Modi government has not reduced the price of petrol and diesel.

CM further said that the Modi government is the reason for the price hike, due to the price hike of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, fertilizers, the daily prices will naturally increase. Inflation has made it impossible for the masses to live. Scientific pricing of farmers' produce not getting even the minimum support price properly. He said that farmers are in trouble. He said that in today's youth conference, they should be determined to fight against the central government's mismanagement, price rise, corruption, and anti-people policies. Modi's government has ruined not only the economic system of the country but also the social system. Dalits. Minorities, backward people, and tribals have lost peace and live in anxiety. The system of social justice and equality has been destroyed. Communal conflicts have increased. He said that the Congress government is committed to the aspirations of equality, fraternity, and constitution. Congress government has kept its promise. DK Shivakumar, Youth Congress National President BV Srinivas, State President Mohammad Nalapad and others were present on the occasion.