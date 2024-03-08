Congress Vows Naari Nyay: Mallikarjun Kharge on International Women's Day

On International Women's Day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the party's unwavering commitment to fostering economic, social, and political empowerment for women, vowing to deliver "Naari Nyay" or justice to women.

In line with this sentiment, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi affirmed the party's dedication to broadening the horizons of India's daughters and offering them innovative opportunities.

Kharge articulated, "The Indian National Congress, guided by the principle of 'NAARI NYAY,' is steadfast in its mission to secure the economic, social, and political empowerment of women, who constitute half of India's population."

“Unity is meaningless without the accompaniment of women. Education is fruitless without educated women and agitation is incomplete without the strength of women.”



~ Dr B R Ambedkar



We must break the chains of discrimination, and relentlessly pursue gender equality, he added.