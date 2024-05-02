Congress Wants To Change India’s Constitution To Give Reservation of SC, ST and OBC Communities to Muslims, Says PM Modi (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress at the Lok Sabha rally in Gujarat and said that they want to change the country's constitution to give reservations of SC, ST and OBC communities to Muslims. He alleged that the Congress wanted to loot the reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Sections and give it to Muslims.

Addressing a public meeting in Gujarat on Thursday, May 2, PM Modi said, "Congress wants to change India's Constitution to give reservation of SC, ST and OBC communities to Muslims."

Also Read | Congress partnership with Pakistan exposed, says PM Modi.

PM Modi stated that Congress only gave three crore houses in 60 years, and the BJP government gave 14 crore tap water connections in 10 years. "Congress is dying here and Pakistanis are crying; Pakistani leaders want to make 'shehzada' of Congress India's prime minister," He said while addressing a rally in Gujarat's Anand.

PM Modi also challenged the Congress to declare that they would not provide reservations based on religion.

PM Modi in Gujarat Rally:

Addressing a massive rally in Anand. There is outstanding support for the BJP here.https://t.co/ebRHv3IEfV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2024

Prime Minister further said that he challenged the Congress party to give in writing that it will not give backdoor quota to Muslims in states where it and its allies are in power. "We had heard about 'love jihad' and 'land jihad', but an INDI alliance leader has now called for 'vote jihad'," said PM Modi.

PM Modi Challenges Congress on Reservation

VIDEO | "I have three challenges for the Congress and its whole ecosystem. First, I challenge Congress and its allies to give in writing that they will not change the Constitution to give reservation on religious basis, and will not work to divide the country. Second, Congress… pic.twitter.com/nk6kU0sV3S — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2024

"I have three challenges for the Congress and its whole ecosystem. First, I challenge Congress and its allies to give in writing that they will not change the Constitution to give reservation on religious basis, and will not work to divide the country. Second, Congress should give in writing that it will not do burglary of reservation being given to SC, ST, OBC, it won't snatch their rights. Third, Congress should give in writing that Congress and its allies won't do the dirty vote bank politics in states where they have their governments. 'Shahzade', if you have the courage then come. If you have to learn how to live and die for Constitution, then come to Modi," said PM Modi.

Also Read | PM Modi hurls challenge at INDIA bloc on religion-based reservation.

Voting for 25 out of 26 seats in Gujarat will take place in the third phase of the ongoing general elections on May 7. Voting will not take place in Surat as Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed last week after Congress' Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination was rejected while other candidates withdrew from the contest.