Conman Sukesh 'clandestinely' sending letters from Tihar Jail

New Delhi, July 3 Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was caught secretly sending a letter to someone from the high-security Tihar Jail in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

"A few days back it was noticed in CCTV recording that a Nursing Orderly (contractual staff) was seen taking some paper from Sukesh Chandrashekhar," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goyal told .

The top prison official further said that on inquiry it was revealed that it was a letter to be given to someone.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, presently lodged in Jail no 3 of the Tihar Jail, was arrested last year for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, which includes former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. Many women Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged links to Chandrashekhar.

In April 2021, he was arrested in another money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery case, which allegedly involved a former AIADMK leader and others.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate, recently in an application in the Supreme Court, had mentioned that accused Sukesh has repeatedly committed offences, including that of money laundering during his incarceration in jail by subverting the legal system and prison rules with the help of his knowledge of technology and his "ability to con people".

Earlier also in February, the alleged conman had once again tried to bribe the staff of Tihar Jail No 4 and was subsequently, as a precautionary measure, shifted to another jail.

