Consecration ceremony of BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Jodhpur tomorrow

Jodhpur, Sep 24 The grand consecration ceremony of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Jodhpur is set to take place on Thursday, marking a significant spiritual milestone for thousands of devotees across Rajasthan and beyond.

The three-day religious event is steeped in rich Vedic tradition and ritual precision. The ceremony began on Tuesday with the placement of the idols before the sacred fire, or yagna. Thousands of devotees gathered to offer oblations amid the chanting of Vedic mantras, seeking blessings and divine energy.

Following this, the sacred Tattva Nyasa ritual was performed, a significant Vedic rite where the core elements of the universe are invoked to be present in service of the deity, even before the idol is installed.

"Just as arrangements are made before the arrival of any political leader, the universal elements are summoned in advance for the Lord's arrival," said a temple priest.

According to the Sanstha, this ritual establishes a powerful spiritual energy around the temple’s axis, sanctifying the space and preparing it for the divine presence. Every subtle aspect of the consecration follows scriptural guidelines to ensure spiritual integrity.

On September 24, the second Vishwa Shanti Mahayagna will be conducted, amplifying prayers for peace and harmony across the world.

The highlight of the final day will be a majestic procession through the city, carrying the newly consecrated idols, symbolically allowing the Lord’s divine gaze to bless the people and land of Jodhpur. The idols will then be enthroned inside the sanctum sanctorum following traditional rituals.

The ceremony will culminate with Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, personally performing the 'pran-pratishtha' of the idol, bestowing sanctity and divine presence to the temple.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is a global, volunteer-driven spiritual organisation dedicated to societal upliftment through faith, service, and harmony.

