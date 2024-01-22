Consecration of Idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Is an Emotional Moment, Says PM Modi

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is presently in progress, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is actively participating in the rituals. Prime Minister Modi, attired in a golden kurta and a cream dhoti, arrived at the Ram Mandir to oversee and partake in the sacred proceedings. PM Modi said that it is a great pleasure to be a part of this divine program.

Consecration of idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya is an extraordinary and emotional moment, said PM Narendra Modi. It is a great pleasure to be a part of the "divine program" at the Ram temple inauguration. The supernatural moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lala's life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in Hindi.

अयोध्या धाम में श्री राम लला की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा का अलौकिक क्षण हर किसी को भाव-विभोर करने वाला है। इस दिव्य कार्यक्रम का हिस्सा बनना मेरा परम सौभाग्य है। जय सियाराम! https://t.co/GAuJXuB63A — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2024

The recently crafted 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, skillfully carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was brought into the premises on January 17. Subsequently, on January 18, the idol was reverently installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.



