"Constantly monitoring situation," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Assam floods

Guwahati Assam [India], June 25 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that Home Minister Amit Shah called him to inquire about the flood situation in the state and assured him of full support from the Centre for any emergency.

"Union Home Minister called me today and inquired about the flood situation in Assam. He said National Disaster Response Force has been kept on stand-by and for any emergency Government of India is there," Sarma told ANI.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister said, he told the Union Home Minister that the situation is under control.

"I've told him that as of now the situation is under control and are constantly monitoring the situation," CM Sarma said during his interaction with media in Guwahati.

Amit Shah in his tweet said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government stands firm as it has been with the people of Assam in difficult times.

"Due to heavy rain, the people in parts of Assam are braving a flood-like situation. I have spoken to CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji and assured all possible assistance. NDRF teams are already on the ground conducting relief and rescue operations and adequate forces are on standby. The Modi government stands firm as it has always been with the people of Assam in these difficult times," tweeted Shah.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam has marginally improved, but nearly 4.01 lakh people in 15 districts are still affected due to the flood, as per Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

According to the flood reports of ASDMA, one more person died in Nalabri district after drowning in flood water in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 3 so far.

"Nearly 2.22 lakh people have been affected alone in Bajali district, followed by 1.04 lakh people affected in Barpeta, 40668 people affected in Nalbari, 22060 people in Lakhimpur, 8493 people in Darrang, 4750 people in Goalpara district," stated ASDMA.

As many as, 1118 villages under 42 revenue circles in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur districts have been affected by the deluge.

Following the torrential rain, the water level of the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and at Tezpur in Sonitpur district.

In the flood-hit districts, 8469.56 hectares of cropland have been submerged by floodwaters.

The district administration has set up 101 relief camps and 119 relief distribution centres in 14 flood-hit districts, and 81352 people have taken shelter in these relief camps.

On the other hand, in the last 24 hours, the flood waters breached 1 embankment and damaged 14 other embankments, 213 roads, 14 bridges, several agri bundhs, school buildings, irrigation canals, and culverts.

