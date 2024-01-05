Constitutional structure in Bengal collapsing: Calcutta HC judge

Kolkata, Jan 5 Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court, on Friday observed that the constitutional structure in West Bengal is collapsing and also questioned why Governor C.V. Ananda Bose is not making any statement in the matter.

Justice Gangopadhyay made this observation after an advocate of the High Court appraised him over the attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths and central forces personnel by local goons while they attempted to raid the residence of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Sajahan at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

While observing that why the Governor was not making any statement on the collapse of constitutional structure in the state, Justice Gangopadhyay also enquired about the role of the state police in the matter.

“Did the state police personnel reach the spot? How can there be a proper investigation if the investigating officials themselves are attacked?” Justice Gangopadhyay questioned.

The deputy solicitor general, who was present in the court, also faced the question from Justice Gangopadhyay. “Your men were beaten up. Don’t they carry firearms? Could they not use them? If two of your officers were injured, then send 200 personnel,” Gangopadhyay said.

Reacting to such an observation, Trinamool Congress’s state spokesman Kunal Ghosh said Justice Gangopadhyay is stepping beyond his jurisdiction by making such comments. “His comments are highly objectionable. He is insulting the chair he is occupying. He should quit his job and join politics. He should be cautioned by the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court,” Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, the situation at Sandeshkhali has continued to be tense as the followers of Sajahan have continued with their protest in the area over the central agency action on Friday morning. They are protesting by blocking roads at several places.

