Construction of Hindu temple in Russia a positive development: Indian-origin Russian lawmaker

New Delhi, July 7 Abhay Kumar Singh, the only Indian-origin lawmaker in Russia, on Sunday said that the construction of a Hindu temple in Russia is a positive development and it will be immensely welcomed by the Hindus living in Moscow.

“Construction of a Hindu temple in Moscow will be a positive development,” the Indian-origin lawmaker in Russia told the IANS during an exclusive interview.

He said that there are many Russians who have converted to Hinduism and they will immensely welcome the move if the Russian government takes steps for the construction of a temple in Moscow.

He said that unofficially, there are many temples in Russia and everyone knows this fact but officially constructing a temple in Moscow will be a big message for Hindutva.

“We must understand that Russia is not inclined to one particular religion. There are Christians who are in the majority, it also has an ample population of Muslims, Buddhists and other religions,” the lawmaker said.

There has been an increasing demand for constructing a temple in Moscow ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s to visit Russia to attend the 22nd India-Russia summit, scheduled on July 8 and 9.

Notably, this is the first visit of PM Modi to Russia, after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022.

