Construction work for Ram Temple going on as per plan, Lord Ram's idol to be installed in sanctum sanctorum by 2023: Anil Mishra

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra member Anil Mishra said on Sunday that the work on the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is going on as per the plans, adding that the target is to install the idol of Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum by 2023 so that devotees can offer prayers.

His comments come after the conclusion of a two-day meeting of the temple's construction committee in Ayodhya.

"The construction work for the temple is going as per plan. The target is to install the idol of Ramlala in the sanctum sanctorum by 2023 so that devotees can offer their prayers," said Mishra while talking to reporters.

Asked about discussions that took place during the meeting, he said that various aspects of the temple such as lighting, plinth construction, construction of retaining wall, security etc was discussed.

"During the meeting, the issue of establishing the idol of Lord Ram by 2023 in sanctum sanctorum was discussed. Construction of plinth and retaining wall was discussed. Granite stones will be used for the plinth. 17,000 granite stones from Bansi Pahadpur have reached Ayodhya to date, with 20-25 stones reaching there every day. Discussions were done to increase it to 80-100 stones reaching Ayodhya per day. Lighting was discussed. Security was also discussed, usage of modern security tools was a matter of discussion," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

