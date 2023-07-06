"Constructive suggestions, opinions of people strengthen good governance": Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 6 : Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said that constructive suggestions and opinions of people strengthen good governance.

Sonowal visited several prominent citizens of Guwahati during the day as part of Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan' marking the completion of nine years of the party at the Centre.

"The Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan is an innovative method to reach out to the people of all strata to understand their problems and take suggestions because constructive suggestions and opinions of the people strengthen good governance," the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, Waterways and Ayush said.

Sonowal visited leading agricultural scientist Dr Nalin Mahanta, along with prominent educationist and retired teacher Anju Gogoi at their respective residences.

Sonowal was left impressed after his visit to the Educational Bio Diversity Farm of Dr Mahanta.

Senior BJP leader Sonowal also visited the residence of former RBI manager Krishna Kumar Das, Dr Amrit Chandra Das and Smt. Purvi Talukdar Das at Azara in west Guwahati.

Sonowal also met with the Registrar of Guwahati University, Dr Hemant Kumar Nath; Head of the Information Technology Department, Professor Shikhar Kumar Sharma; Head of Department of Electronics and Communication Technology Professor, Tulsi Bezbarua and Scientific Officer of Institute of Science and Technology of Guwahati University Biraj Deka Sonowal.

The campaign aims to reach out to villages in the state with the message of 'service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor".

