Continuously broadcast messages related to Yoga Day: Centre to Community Radio Stations

New Delhi, April 19 As this time International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022 is falling in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav year, the ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Community Radio Stations across the country to continuously broadcast messages related to it.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year.

In an advisory issued, the ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that IDY-2022, is falling in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav year. This year the IDY observation will be focused on India Branding with extensive promotions across the boundaries.

The ministry noted that Community Radio Stations can play a vital role in dissemination of information at the grassroots level.

"Therefore, all operational Community Radio Stations are hereby advised to continuously broadcast messages related to IDY-2022, Broadcast Yoga based messages, Regular coverage of activities organized by States, Districts and Blocks Administration, Promotional materials of IDY-2022 can be taken from the Ministry of Ayush," the advisory said.

The government has already kickstarted the 75 days countdown to the International Day of Yoga from April 7 by organising a 'Yoga Utsav' at the Red Fort in the national capital.

At 'Yoga Utsav' Union minister of Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal had said, "The Ministry has planned for Yoga performance at 75 heritage sites with prominent India branding and also planned to relay programmes of IDY across the world with the movement of the Sun. This is linked with the Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's 'One Sun, One Earth' campaign."

In December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the IYD with the aim to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga. The draft resolution establishing the IDY was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175-member states.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor