Contract killer arrested in Delhi after intense shootout

New Delhi, July 6 Following an intense shootout, the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested a contract killer, who was wanted in a murder case that occured in May, an official said on Thursday.

The accused identified as Kamil alias Nahid (30), a resident of district Meerut, was also previously found to be involved in at least 12 criminal cases of murder, robbery, dacoity, assault, criminal intimidation and Arms Act registered in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Police have also recovered one Zigana pistol of .32 bore and three live cartridges from his possession.

According to the police, an information about the presence of Kamil in Rohini was received after which surveillance was mounted in the area to track his whereabouts.

“On Wednesday, Inspector Shiv Kumar, after relentless efforts spanning over a month, received specific inputs that Kamil would be near Mahadev Chowk on Bawana Road, riding a Hero Splendor bike, and heading towards Sector 29, Rohini between 10 p.m to 11 p.m, to meet his associate,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H.G.S. Dhaliwal.

“Acting swiftly on this information, a team was formed, and a trap was set near the aforementioned location to apprehend the accused. At approximately 10:15 p.m, the team spotted a person matching Kamil's description riding a bike, approaching from the direction of Mahadev Chowk. The team members, after identifying themselves, signaled him to stop. However, Kamil abandoned his bike instead. Sensing the situation, the raiding team surrounded him and demanded his surrender,” said Dhaliwal.

In a startling turn of events, Kamil drew his pistol and fired three rounds towards the police team.

“In self-defence, the team fired two rounds, with one bullet striking Kamil's right knee,” said Dhaliwal.

Overpowering the accused swiftly, the team disarmed him and ensured his immediate medical attention.

“Kamil was promptly rushed to Dr. Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini for medical treatment,” said the Special CP. “Kamil was wanted in a case of a sensational shootout and assault that took place outside Shaka Hotel near Jama Masjid on the night of May 17 and 18. The incident resulted in the tragic death of Sameer, while the owner of Shaka Hotel Akbar alias Raju, sustained severe injuries,” said the Special CP.

It has been revealed that the accused, accompanied by associates identified as Rehan, and Shabej, arrived at Shaka Hotel armed with firearms, baseball bats, iron rods, and other weapons around 1:30 am on May 18.

they initiated a violent attack on the hotel staff, including the owner Akbar.

“When Sameer, Akbar's brother-in-law, attempted to intervene, the assailants opened fire, resulting in Sameer's untimely demise. The attackers fired more than 25 rounds near the hotel, leaving a grim scene behind. Later, during the investigation, the local police discovered approximately 20 empty shells at the site, indicating the intensity of the gunfire,” the official added.

