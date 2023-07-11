Contract worker of Finance Ministry arrested in Espionage case from Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 : A contract worker employed in the Union Ministry of Finance has been arrested in an espionage case by the Ghaziabad police for sharing sensitive information with a number, the police said on Tuesday.

The arrested contract employee has been identified as Naveen Pal.

"On the input of the Central Agency (IB), the Ghaziabad police arrested a man named Naveen Pal from the Crossings Republik. The accused is a contract worker in the Union Ministry of Finance who is working as a multi-tasking staff. Suspicious messages were sent from his mobile number to another mobile number which is fed in the name of Anjali Kolkata. He shared confidential documents with this number and in return received money online. The age of the accused is 27 years", Ghaziabad DCP Shubham Patel.

DCP further said that confidential documents and the mobile phone have been recovered from the accused.

"Confidential documents have been recovered from the accused. Apart from this, the mobile phone has been recovered. A total of 61 work documents have been recovered", DCP Patel said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police said.

