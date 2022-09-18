Contractor booked for wall collapse that killed 9 in Lucknow

Lucknow, Sep 18 A contractor and other unidentified persons have been booked for the death of nine persons in a wall collapse in the Dilkusha area of the state capital during the rain in the early hours of September 16.

A case of causing death due to negligence and causing injuries has been lodged. Three children were among the dead.

In his complaint, Anil, a native of Jhansi, said he along with a fellow villager Pappu and his family and relative Dharmendra and his family, all from Madhya Pradesh, had been working at a construction site in Dilkusha for the past two months.

"Pappu and Dharmendra along with their families were staying under a makeshift tent at the site," he said. He alleged that the contractor used sub-standard quality material and this caused the new boundary wall to collapse.

"The debris of the new wall and other debris, which was dumped at the site, hit against the old boundary wall causing it to cave in. A total of ten members in the families of Pappu and Dharmendra's families were buried under the debris," he said.

DCP, East, Prachi Singh, said bodies have been sent to victims' native place and further investigations are underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor