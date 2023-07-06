Coordination meeting in Chandigarh over immigration crime

Chandigarh, July 6 A coordination meeting was held on Thursday between Chandigarh Police and British High Commission to join hands in combating organised immigration crime, and aimed to make various strategies to control it.

At a workshop here, it was highlighted that Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, has 329 immigration companies, consultancy and coaching centres.

Information collection regarding 269 immigration companies is underway. Twenty-seven recruiting agents are working in Chandigarh.

It was highlighted that some of the immigration companies were making false promises and duping innocent people these days.

In view of increasing in number of immigration crime, Chandigarh Police are vigilantly working to identify and dismantling the networks of visa agents to protect citizens from visa frauds, a statement by the police said.

The presentations on immigration fraud were also given by Chandigarh Police and UK Police on the occasion.

The coordination meeting would result in seamless coordination between Chandigarh Police and the British High Commission, which would results in synergise effective police action against such immigration fraud.

The participants in the workshop among UK delegates were British Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett and First Secretary, Justice and Home Affairs, Ben Pugsley, Chandigarh's Director General of Police Praveer Ranjan.

