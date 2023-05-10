Cop shot dead in UP district

Jalaun (UP), May 10 A police constable was shot dead by two unidentified men in Jalaun in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Constable Tejvir Singh tried to stop the two suspicious men when they opened fire and shot him dead.

The two then escaped on their motorbike.

According to police spokesman, four teams have been formed to arrest the miscreants and further investigations are underway.

