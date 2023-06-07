Coromandel Express departs from West Bengal's Shalimar to Chennai, first time after three-train accident in Odisha

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], June 7 : Days after triple train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore that involved Coromandel Express, the train resumed its services on Wednesday and left Shalimar station in West Bengal for its journey to Chennai.

This is the first time after the June 2 three-train accident in Odisha that the train resumed its services. The tragic train accident in which 288 people lost their lives involved Yeshwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train.

The accident occurred when the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express collided with a stationary freight train, causing several coaches to derail. Howrah Express, coming from Yesvantpur, was also impacted.

On Monday, the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train crossed the restored railway track in Balasore after the passenger train services resumed in the district.

