Coronavirus: Two more Omicron symptoms you haven’t heard

The world has been in covid crisis for two years. For the past few days, the number of covid cases has been declining rapidly and it seems that the corona crisis has been averted. But once again, a new variant of the Corona, Omicron, has taken over. Omicron has entered India, bringing the number of Omicron cases in India to 976 so far. Of concern, there are two new symptoms of omicron. The health department has been providing information on omicron symptoms from time to time and is calling for immediate isolation if any symptoms are found.

Symptoms of Omicron

Colds, coughs, severe headaches, fevers, and body aches have been some of the common symptoms of Omicron so far. However, experts claim that there are two other symptoms of Omicron along with this symptom. Experts claim that nausea and loss of appetite are two other common symptoms of omicron. If these symptoms are found along with the above symptoms, it is advisable to isolate them immediately.

A team of US health experts claims that people who have taken both doses of the corona vaccine and have been exposed to Omicron have symptoms of nausea and loss of appetite. Commonly, cold, cough, headaches, and body aches are symptoms of Omicron. But now, experts say, two more new things have come to light: nausea and loss of appetite.