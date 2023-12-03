Counting underway in Chhattisgarh: Congress ahead of BJP as per early trends
By IANS | Published: December 3, 2023 09:34 AM 2023-12-03T09:34:06+5:30 2023-12-03T09:35:06+5:30
Raipur, Dec 3 Counting of votes for the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls got underway amid tight security at 8 a.m on Sunday with the early trends showing Congress marginally ahead of the BJP.
While Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is maintaining a lead in Patan, senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Raman Singh is also leading in Rajnandgaon.
The elections in the 90-member Assembly were held in two phases - on November 7 and 17 across 33 districts.
A total of 1,181 candidates' fate will be decided in the next few hours.
Counting is being carried out under heavy security especially in Naxal-hit districts which witnessed a violence at several places during both phases of elections.
